Bridge hopes pinned on jewellery maker

A sale of 2,000 Yorkshire pins made by a renowned costume jewellery manufacturer has made more than £8,600 for the Tadcaster Flood Support and Fundraising Group.

All 2,000 Yorkshire Rose pins, kindly donated by BuckleyLondon, have now been sold.

Through contact with HRH The Duke of York, via his Personal Secretary, I was fortunate enough to be put into contact with Adrian Buckley, the founder of the company, Buckley London, which is one the most successful costume jewellery manufacturing businesses in the UK.

In 2011 Adrian designed a not-for-profit jewel encrusted Buckley Poppy for the Royal British Legion and this has raised more than £10m to date.

Adrian was made aware of the situation in Tadcaster after the floods and bridge collapse as well as the fundraising concert hosted by the Tadcaster Grammar School Big Band to raise much needed funds for residents and businesses affected by the floods.

Adrian agreed to send 2,000 Yorkshire Rose Pins to help with the fundraising campaign. The sale of the pins was launched at the concert with a pledge that every single penny raised from these would go to the Tadcaster Flood Support and Fundraising Group.

Though a somewhat daunting prospect at first, it was soon apparent that there was significant interest in the pins and they were distributed all over Tadcaster.

In recent weeks, several hundred were sold at events like the Tadcaster Street Party, Garforth Gala, TadFest and Wetherby Food and Drink Festival. The desire was always to raise more than £8,000 from the sale of the pins and the day this was surpassed was a dream come true for the organisers.

The Duke of York and Buckley London have followed the sale of the pins with great interest and have been equally thrilled as the proceeds have steadily grown. Organisers t everyone who supported this by being willing to sell the pins or by purchasing one.

Wendy Binns, who handles publicity for the group, said: “It is such a thrill to have handed over £8,604.00 to the Tadcaster Flood Support and Fundraising Group from the sale of the pins. When you add the monies from the Big Band Fundraising Concert to this amount, the amazing total of £11,704 has been raised in just over three months.

“I was recently invited to become a member of the Flood Support and Fundraising group, made up of eight trustees. It is so heart-warming to see, first hand, where this money is going and how this is making such a difference to residents and businesses, whose lives were changed so dramatically by the events in December.”

Kirsty Perkins of the Tadcaster Flood and Fundraising Group said: “We express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to Gillian Hainsworth and Adrian Buckley; because of their kindness and generosity many of our residents and businesses have been able to replace items lost during the flood and we have been able to offer them continued support at this very difficult time.

“The pins provided a great talking point in the town and are now a symbol of unity at a very difficult time for us all.

“A huge thanks.”