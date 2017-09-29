Bramham volunteer wins photo competition on eighth attempt

After eight attempts at clinching the top spot a Harewood resident has finally won the Bramham International Horse Trials photo competition.

Bramham volunteer Jane Horton emerged the deserved winner of the competition which has been running for eight years.

Three of Jane’s photos made the final judging – which consisted of 28 photos but the decision was unanimous amongst the judges of Nick Lane Fox, Nicholas Pritchard and Laura Jennings.

A member of the Trot up Team at Bramham for over 30 years, Jane has been taking photos as a hobby for many years, and started when camera film was still the ‘norm’.

Jane said of her win “I am absolutely delighted – it was such a surprise to get the phone call, but I couldn’t be happier”. This year’s runner up was Iain Beavis’ true action shot of Paul Tapner and Yogi Bear VIII.

Jane’s photo will feature on the front of the 2018 Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials, and she also wins two Season Member’s tickets for next year’s Event.

Event Director, Nick Pritchard said “The standard was very high this year, we had a hard job deciding, but the Jane’s picture really did stand out, and Iain’s was a close second. We’re looking forward to seeing it on next year’s cover already! Thank you to everyone who entered and supported this competition.”

Tickets for next year’s event eill be on sale from December 1 2017.