Bramham gala welcomes lurchers and birds of prey

Dogs and birds of prey are to be some of the star attractions at Saturday’s Bramham Gala.

Ringside Lurcher and Birds of Prey team have been booked for the main event on Saturday, from noon-4pm.

The lurchers will race against the lure and visitors can even pitch their own dogs against them.

The birds of prey display will feature a static display for everyone to take part in.

A fun dog show with three categories takes place during the afternoon.

“Bring your dog and see who wins “Dog who most looks like its owner” or the “Dog with the best trick” or even the “Dog with the waggiest tail”, said a gala spokesman.

The beer tent will be open selling lager, bitter and soft drinks. Teas coffees and cake will be available along with a barbecue, fish and chips and ice cream.

Entry is free and there will be numerous stands and stalls with lots of activities to keep the kids entertained.