Best of Yorkshire tourism to be honoured at 'sparkling' ceremony

A GLITZY ceremony recognising the stars of the Yorkshire tourism industry will have a new home this year, it has been announced.
The White Rose Awards, the UK’s largest celebration of tourism, will take place at the new £11m Hall 1 at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate.
More than 1,000 guests will enjoy the first awards dinner to be held at the centre’s newly-built exhibition and events hall on November 21.
The ceremony, hosted by Welcome to Yorkshire, will see more than 100 businesses go head to head across 17 categories, more than ever before.
These include gongs for hotels, recognising top customer service and highlighting the winning Taste of Yorkshire.
Colin Mellors, chairman of the White Rose Award judges, said: “Yorkshire’s tourism is a remarkable sector with fantastic hospitality, facilities and produce on offer.
“Those shortlisted should feel very proud to have been selected against such strong competition. Choosing the eventual winners this year will be a really tough task.”
Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, added: “It is an honour to be hosting the first ever awards dinner at the new events hall at the Yorkshire Event Centre.
“The White Rose Awards always make for a memorable evening, so this year promises to be extra special.”
He said that the entries for the awards had been “exceptional across all categories”.
“The standard of entries just gets better every year, so huge congratulations to all those who have made the shortlist. I look forward to meeting them all in November.
“As the largest celebration of tourism in the UK, the White Rose Awards are a fitting tribute to Yorkshire’s fantastically diverse businesses that work tirelessly to help to make the county number one.”
Last year more than 1,000 people watched Take That superstar Gary Barlow and co-writer of The Girls musical, Tim Firth, being made honorary Yorkshiremen at the awards when they were held at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
Tickets are now on sale via www.whiteroseawards.com.
Arts and Culture
Huddersfield Literature Festival
Kunsthuis Gallery, Crayke
Swaledale Festival
The Craft Centre and Design Gallery, Leeds
York Theatre Royal
Yorkshire Young Sinfonia
Business Tourism
Lakeside Conference Centre at the National Agri-Food Innovation Campus, Sandhutton
Pavilions of Harrogate
The Camp Hill Estate, Kirklington
The Royal York Hotel
York Conferences
Guest Accommodation
Barnfield House, Sheffield
Cambridge House Countryside Guesthouse, Reeth
Grassfield Hall, Pateley Bridge
Low Mill Guesthouse, Bainbridge
No. 21 York
Stow House, Aysgarth
Holiday Park
Burton Constable Holiday Park and Arboretum, Sproatley
Holme Valley Camping and Caravan Park, Holmfirth
Humble Bee Leisure, Scarborough
Masons Campsite, Appletreewick
Robin Hood Caravan and Camping Park, Slingsby
Weir Holiday Park, Stamford Bridge
Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, Bishop Wilton
Inns and Restaurants with Rooms
Ellerby Country Inn
Shibden Mill Inn
The Charles Bathurst Inn, Arkengarthdale
The Fairfax Arms, Gilling East
The Star Inn at Harome
Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton
Large Hotel
Gisborough Hall
Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant, Halifax
Leopold Hotel, Sheffield
The Coniston Hotel, Country Estate and Spa, Coniston Cold
The Devonshire Arms Hotel and Spa, Bolton Abbey
Wood Hall Hotel and Spa, Wetherby
Large Visitor Attraction
Brontë Parsonage Museum, Haworth
Cannon Hall Farm, Cawthorne
RSPB Bempton Cliffs
The Forbidden Corner, Coverham
The Wensleydale Creamery, Hawes
Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife and Falconry Centre, Sheffield
Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield
Outstanding Customer Service
Bettys Café Tea Rooms, Harrogate
Forest Holidays, Cropton
The 36 bus. Riding Redefined, Harrogate
The Grand Hotel and Spa, York
Yorebridge House, Bainbridge
Tong Garden Centre
Self-catering
Broadgate Farm Cottages, Beverley
Cottage in the Dales, Newbiggin, Leyburn
Dalesend Cottages, Patrick Brompton, Bedale
Elmet Farmhouse, Hebden Bridge
Faweather Grange Lodges, High Eldwick
Smallshaw Farm Cottages, Millhouse Green, Sheffield
Studford Luxury Lodges, Ampleforth
Small Hotel
Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa, Helmsley
Herriots Hotel, Skipton
The Pheasant Hotel, Harome
The Talbot Hotel, Malton
Grassington House
Small Visitor Attraction
Burton Constable Hall and Grounds, Skirlaugh
National Centre for Birds of Prey, Duncombe Park
National Emergency Services Museum, Sheffield
Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens
The World of James Herriot, Thirsk
Yorkshire Trike Tours, Horsforth
Taste of Yorkshire
Asparagus Green Catering, Overton, Wakefield
Drewton’s Farm Shop, South Cave
High Parks Tearoom, Newton le Willows, Bedale
Keelham Farm Shop, Thornton, Bradford, and Skipton
The Spiced Pear, Holmfirth
Yorkshire Food Finder, Wheldrake, York
Visitor Information
Aysgarth Falls National Park Centre
Bradford Visitor Information Centre
Bridlington Tourist Information Centre
Doncaster Tourist Information Centre
Hebden Bridge Visitor Centre
Humber Bridge Tourist Information Centre
Yorkshire Event
Dale Power Solutions P1 Yorkshire Grand Prix of the Sea
Flying Scotsman’s return to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and National Railway Museum
Frightwater Valley
HallowScream at York Maze
Hebden Bridge Arts Festival
Theakston Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival
Yorkshire Producers and Makers
Beaver Furniture, Thirsk
Dalesbred, Settle
Sloemotion, Barton-le-Willows
The Sawley Kitchen, Ripon
Tipple Tails from Wadsley Hall Farm Kitchen, Sheffield
Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery, Nun Monkton
Yorkshire Pub
The Black Hat, Ilkley
The Chequers Inn, Bilton-in-Ainsty
The Coach and Horses, Harrogate
The Crown and Cushion, Welburn
The Swan and Talbot, Wetherby
Yorkshire Restaurant
1884 Wine and Tapas Bar, Hull
Prashad, Drighlington
The Coach House at Middleton Lodge
The Hare Restaurant, Scawton
The Star Inn the City, York
The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley