BBC3 New Generations on air

Recorded for broadcast on BBC Radio 3, audiences have the chance to be part of a live recording for posterity! The BBC Radio 3 New Generations Artists concert features two major new talents - Van Kuijk Quartet and Annelien Van Wauwe on July 9 in the Royal Hall.

Annelien said: “It will be exciting for us as a quintet to play together in Harrogate, two weeks before our debut at the BBC Proms!”

Founded in Paris, the Van Kuijk Quartet won the 2015 Wigmore Hall String Quartet Competition, along with the associated Best Beethoven and Best Haydn prizes.

Annelien is one of the most exciting clarinettists of her generation. On why audiences should experience her playing, she said: “You have not really lived until you have heard the Brahms Clarinet Quintet, I would say!”

She added: “There’s no experience needed to feel the power of this music.”

Catch them both on their sensational rise, performing Mozart, Webern and Brahms.

BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists, Royal Hall, Sunday 9 July, 7.30pm