Battle of Britain service

A Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving to Commemorate the Battle of Britain was held at St Mary’s Church in Tadcaster last Sunday by The Royal Air Forces Association (Tadcaster Registered Members Group).

Cadets from 2434 Church Fenton Squadron Air Training Corps and Standard Bearers took part, with their Chaplain Peter Teale giving the welcome and helping to lead the special service of Morning Prayer.

Reverend Dr Colin Cheeseman gave the Sermon and Steve Helsdon, Chairman Tadcaster RAFA Registered Members Group, read the Dedication.