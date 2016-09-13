Barwick show class numbers up

Barwick in Elmet held it’s 51st annual show last Saturday recently.

Despite a rainy afternoon, the show in Barwick was well attended and organisers said the number of entrants was slightly down this year but the number of entries into each of the classes was more than 2015.

NAWN 1609032AM4 Barwick in Elmet Show. Roger Gamble with his 1st prize winning tomatos. (1609032AM4)

A spokesman said: “The standard of produce was very high and clearly demonstrated the skills of the local community.”

The winners were:

Martin Payne – The Brett Cup (most points in the flower and vegetable classes), The Scargill Cup (Most points in the vegetable classes), Barwick Cup (best exhibit in the vegetable classes), Sedgewick Cup (Best exhibit in the Onion class).

Ian Richardson – Williams Shield (Best exhibit in the Flower classes).

NAWN 1609032AM3 Barwick in Elmet Show. Twelve years old Dominic Hartley with his first prize winnig chocolate cake.(1609032AM3)

Roger Gamble - The Don Rushton Tray (Most Points in the Fruit classes).

Reenee Partington – The Cookery Cup (Most points in the Cookery Classes).

Carolyn Cockerham – The Elemete Shield (Most points in the Flowers classes).

Peggy Moore - The Lily Kitchen Trophy (Best Exhibit, Pot Plant).

Ann Winter – The Presidents Vase (Best Rose).

Desmond Harbottle – The Rector’s Trophy (Best Dahlia).

Daniel Haigh – The Norman Pollard Cup (Best exhibit in the children’s classes).

* Pictures by Adrian Murray

