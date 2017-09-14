Awards celebrated inspirational achievements of local disabled people

Henshaws’ annual awards ceremony highlighted a number of success stories at the Arts & Crafts centre in Knaresborough and in Henshaws Housing & Support in the Harrogate area.

This year’s event saw the Deputy Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Christine Willoughby and her consort, Coun Andrew Willoughby, attend along with a number of local businesses, Art Makers and their friends and family. Awards were presented in seven different categories celebrating the accomplishments not only of Art Makers and residents, but also the volunteers and local businesses that support them.

Andrew Morrison, an Art Maker, giving the vote of thanks

One of the winners was Dolly Connor who won the ‘Creativity Award’ for her role as an active member of the Jewellery workshop, making a range of items including coasters, earrings, necklaces and lampshades.

In HenshawsGifts, the Henshaws Etsy online shop, a piece of Dolly’s work was the first to sell. When receiving the award, Dolly said “This is the first award I’ve ever won, I’m so thankful that people like the things I make!”

Painting Pots, a Knaresborough based company won the ‘Business of the Year Award’ and Grahaeme Cox was awarded the ‘Technology Award’ for brailing the café menu week in, week out.

The full list of winners are;

Gillian Lawrence Award – Wesley Moffatt

Independence Matters award – David Studdard

Technology award – Grahaeme Cox

Friendship Matters award – Christopher Leaf

Volunteer of the year award – Neil Gabriel

Creativity award – Dolly Connor

Business of the year award – Painting Pots

Melanie Avis, Henshaws Deputy Chief Executive said “It’s so inspiring to see our Art Makers and residents celebrating the everyday achievements that make such a difference to their lives. The Arts & Crafts centre is a special place in the heart of Yorkshire that really does encourage creativity and fun for everyone that visits.”

For more details visit henshaws.org.uk