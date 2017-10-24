Auction fundraiser handed on a platter

An auction for a commemorative platter marking the reopening of Tadcaster Bridge has raised £100 for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

Tadcaster businesswoman Jess Ryan, who owns pottery painting shop Clayfever, on the High Street, held the silent auction of the platter throughout September to support Martin House.

The winning bid came from Tadcaster resident Robert Brown, who said it will go on display in his home.

He said: “I saw it on display in the window and asked whether it was for sale as I wanted to buy it straight out. But when Jess explained the money was going to Martin House, which I’ve fundraised for before, I thought ‘I’ve got to have it’.

“The hours of work that’s gone into creating it is phenomenal. I’m going to get a proper mount made so I can put it on display. As soon as I saw it I thought it was a fantastic idea, to show the history of Tadcaster.”

Jess designed the platter to commemorate the reopening of Tadcaster Bridge in February 2017, along with scenes of the town centre. The bridge had been shut for more than a year following the Boxing Day floods in 2015.

She said: “I’m really happy the platter is going to Robert, and that he will appreciate it so much.”

Martin House provides care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions – and their families – throughout West, North and East Yorkshire at its hospice, in hospitals and in their own homes.

Alison Wragg, community fundraiser for Martin House, said: “Jess has not only created an amazing piece of art which will be treasured by its new owner, but in supporting Martin House has helped to raise awareness in the Tadcaster community.

“Our thanks go to both Jess and to Robert for their generous donations of time and money to Martin House.”

