Airport passengers’ loss is hospice’s gain

Around £1,000 a year is donated to Boston Spa-based Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People by Leeds Bradford Airport with the help of its passengers.

Last month, several lost property boxes were handed over to Martin House Corporate Fundraiser John Haigh and volunteer Kim Broadhead. Each month, lost property items, which are mainly clothes, are donated by LBA for the charity to sell in their shops around the region.

Leeds Bradford Airport has supported Martin House in this way for more than six years, alongside raising hundreds of pounds a year for the charity in coin collection tins.

Kayley Worsley, PR and Public Affairs Manager at LBA, said: “We hope that the fundraising we generate every year helps to make difference and I’d like to say a big thanks to our passengers for helping to raise money in these ways.”

Lauren Creevy, Terminal Team Leader at LBA, is pictured handing over the lost property donations to Kim and John Haigh of Martin House.