Advice to be given on what to do in a flood

Tadcaster is to hold a safety event to help residents cope with flooding.

Be Safe in Your Community organiser Tadcaster Flood Action Group says although the event will have flood resilience at its core but will also include exhibitions and demonstrations focusing on safety in the home and in the wider community.

Chairman of Tadcaster Flood Action Group, Nicola Eades said: “Building on last year’s success, there will even more on offer this year.

“We are widening our scope and it’s not just for Tadcaster residents but for people across Yorkshire.”

North Yorkshire County Council, the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water, North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire Service, York Rescue Boat and the Flood Advisory Service will all have representatives at the event.

Tadcaster Medical Centre and Tadcaster Swimming Pool will be giving demonstrations in CPR and talks on wellbeing.

York Rescue Boat, a water rescue charity based in York, will be giving demonstrations on water safety, alongside JBA Trust who will be showing the effects water flows have within river systems.

A children’s area is being provided by Clayfever of Tadcaster.

Robin Derry, Environment Agency flood advisor, said: “We are pleased to be linking up with our partners to help raise awareness of resilience and preparedness.

“We will be advising residents and businesses on how they can sign up for our flood warning scheme, prepare their own flood plans as well as discuss what works the EA plan to do within the town.”

David Bewley, who runs The Inkshop in Tadcaster and is also a Flood Action Group member, said: “Our aim is to make this a fun event for all the family and show how simple measures can improve awareness and levels of safety in your home and community.”

Be Safe in Your Community is free and will take place at the Riley Smith Hall, 11am-3pm on Sunday, October 15.