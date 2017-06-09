A walk through the fields and woods of Beverley Hall

This walk takes you around what were once the extensive gardens and grounds surrounding Bewerley Hall which, until it was demolished in the 1920s, was the home of the influential Yorke family.

From the car park turn left on B6265 towards Grassington. Take the left fork opposite the Royal Oak.

At the 20mph sign take the sharp right uphill. When the road levels out look for a RoW sign to Toft Gate on the left. Go through the gate, cross a stream on a board walk and a broken wall. Go diagonally right up the field hrough a small gate to drop back downhill via stone steps. At the end of the stone wall go left through a kissing gate. Go straight ahead on stone flags to walk round the right hand side of the lake.

Follow the waymark sign to the right on a wide path through a wide gate and cross the concrete drive. Continue on a narrow path above a wall, through the wood until the path drops down to stone steps and a metal gate; go through this onto the road. Turn right and as the road crosses the river look left. Turn left through a gate and cross Ravensgill on a metal bridge. Turn left and then swing right up through the wood on a wide stony track. After about 10 mins the area levels out into a small plateau, and the path swings left and goes uphill to meet a stone wall; continue uphill with the wall on your left to reach a gate in the wall. Take the Nidderdale Way to the right, up through the wood to a Y fork by a large coppiced tree. Go left here up a stony track. 50m on your right is a brick faced building. The path skirts the quarry and climbs to a wall.

Go straight ahead through the gate and cross the moor through heather, bracken and bilberry to a road. Cross the road and walk along the path signed Guisecliffe to Yorke’s Folly. After the folly, turn right through a gate and go left along the wall. Follow the well trodden path, along the top of the cliffs mostly with the wall on your left. The wall stays on your left until a ladder stile over a wire fence is crossed. Take the right fork through a more wooded area. Keep to the top of the crags now with a wire fence to your right for approx 0.75km. When the wall reappears go right, wall on your left, to reach a ladder stile. Cross it and continue along the wall a short way and then go right to walk round the three sides of the buildings by the wireless mast.

Leave the Nidderdale Way and go left through a large metal gate with a pedestrian gate inset. With the stone wall on your right go down the field until you see a stile in that wall, look for the path bearing left diagonally downhill until it joins a broad green track and go left on this into the wood. Follow this path, which becomes a stony track, for approx 15 minutes. Return to the main path going downhill bending left and becoming wide. After it makes a zigzag bend, keep right on this stony path ignoring the green track to the left. The foot path wanders downhill through woodland following an old boundary for about 5 mins. The path swings right to an old stone wall, go left over a stile in this wall to leave the wood.

Follow the flagged path onto a track way to meet a tarmac road. Bear left towards Glasshouses Bridge. Just before the bridge turn left along the road signed Bewerley Hall Farm then take the footpath along the river which emerges back on to the road. Continue past Bewerley Hall Farm, along the road, turn right towards Bewerley over Turner Bridge and follow the pavement to cross Peat Lane. Turn left along the pavement. Cross the road to the Chapel. Continue along the pavement and look for the millenium stone plaque on the left. Pass through Bewerley village, keeping right to pass the Auction Mart. Turn right towards Pateley Bridge High Street to the car park.