Super-size self-build in need of £500,000 of finishing touches

Netheredge, Lands Lane, Knaresborough

Price: £3m

A price tag of £3m sounds hefty for a part-finished self-build but there is no shortage of would-be buyers.

Netheredge from the rear

The prospect of putting the finishing touches to someone else’s dream home is appealing thanks to the property’s size, location and marble-filled interior.

Netheredge sits in 1.7 acres on Lands Lane in Knaresborough. The enormous house boasts far-reaching views across the Nidd Valley and comes with 12,000 sq. ft of space – the equivalent to 12 average size semi-detached homes.

It also comes with its own dog grooming parlour, art gallery and a leisure floor that could rival a commercial spa.

Peter Clarkson, manager of Manning Stainton’s Harrogate office, says: “It’s spectacular. We’ve had a lot of interest from people who have been waiting for something like this to come on the market.”

The property has decorative marble floors throughout

So far, the would-be buyers are mostly from Yorkshire with one expression of interest from London and, according to Peter, they include “people who have come into money and footballers”.

He adds: “The fishing rights from its river frontage and the uninterrupted views across the valley and over the river are truly breathtaking and make this one of the best plots in the district.”

The sale has been forced as the owner, a former property developer, no longer has the funds to complete the project. However, he spared no expense on creating what he assumed would be his forever home. It is filled with marble from nearby stone specialists Lapicida and one of the most remarkable features is the staircase. Lapicida also supplied the fireplaces, flooring and bathrooms. The sitting room features an aquarium and leads to a day room. The luxury kitchen has been fitted with units, Sub Zero appliances and a bar. The five bedrooms are set over the upper floors and all have en-suites. There is a whole floor devoted to leisure. It includes a heated pool with a lifting marble floor, which allows homeowners to replace their pool with a solid floor at the touch of a button. It also has an infinity pool, Jacuzzi, steam room and changing room along with a marble bar, wine store, gym, cinema room, art gallery and dog grooming parlour. Outside there is a summer house with kitchen, marble fireplace and bathroom, a fountain and ornamental gardens. The double garage is integral and also has a marble floor. Peter Clarkson estimates that the buyer will need to spend about £500,000 to finish the project. “The leisure floor needs some more work and the grounds need landscaping,” he says.

*Contact Manning Stainton, tel: 01423 524855, www.manningstainton.co.uk

The stunning bespoke marble and steel staircase.