Slideshow: Property of the Week

A period house with early Edwardian architecture, a modernised rural farmhouse and a spacious apartment in a private gated development are among the featured homes for sale in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

Ashville, Clint, Harrogate is a superb example of early Edwardian architecture that combines the very best of contemporary décor, design, beautiful fittings and period features throughout (£1,800,000, on sale with Manning Stainton - 01423 524855).

Hill Foot Lane, Harrogate

Stean Farm, Middlesmoor, Harrogate is a rural detached four-bedroom farmhouse built from traditional stone in 1847 which has been sympathetically modernised while retaining original features (£895,000, on sale with Dacre Son & Hartley - 01423 711010).

Rutland House, Mansfield Court, Harrogate is a spacious apartment located on the third floor of this private gated development with its own dedicated concierge (£239,950, on sale with Linley and Simpson - 01423 540054).

Also featured is a stunning home on Hill Foot Lane, Harrogate (£600,000, on sale with Myrings Estate Agents - 01423 566400).

And in his weekly feature, property editor John Grainger continues his focus on kitchens, this time exploring the appeal of sleek and stylish modern designs.

So if you’re looking for a new home, pick up your copy of the acclaimed Harrogate Advertiser series property guide, free inside this week’s edition. It’s the perfect place to start.