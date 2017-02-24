Slideshow: Property of the Week

A Dales barn conversion, a unique family home and a period town house are among the featured homes for sale in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

Manor Farm, Thorner Lane, Scarcroft is a superbly located and unique detached family house having eight bedrooms arranged between the property and the attached barn conversion (£925,000, on sale with Renton & Parr - 01937 582731).

Manor Farm, Thorner Lane, Scarcroft

Swallow Beck Barn, Norwood is a Dales barn conversion with landscaped gardens and grounds as well as panoramic views over Swinsty Reservoir and the Washburn Valley (£1,100,000, on sale with ​Knight Frank - ​01423 535377).

42 Dragon Parade, Harrogate is a period town house retaining original features (£535,000, on sale with Feather Smailes Scales - ​01423 534183).

And in his weekly feature, property editor John Grainger puts a spotlight on the traditional appeal of the farmhouse kitchen.

