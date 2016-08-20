Slideshow: Harrogate Property of the Week

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A duplex town centre apartment, a farmhouse set in the Nidderdale countryside and a 17th century detached residence are among the homes featured in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

Ivy House, Littlethorpe, Ripon is a 17th century five-bedroomed detached residence providing accommodation extending to approximately 3,000 square feet (£800,000, on sale with Verity Frearson - 01423 562531).

Ivy House, Littlethorpe, Ripon

Keld Farm, Greenhow, Pateley Bridge stands in a prominent position in this area of outstanding natural beauty with views to the front over beautiful countryside (£595,000, on sale with Lister Haigh - 01423 730700).

A beautifully appointed and spacious three/four bedroom ground and first floor duplex apartment on St Mary’s Walk is situated within a highly sought after central Harrogate location close to the Valley Gardens (£425,000, on sale with Dacre Son & Hartley - 01423 877200).

This week’s featured lettings include a one bedroom terraced cottage at Estate Yard Cottages, located in the attractive village of North Stainley (£475pcm, contact Joplings Ripon - 01765 694800).

Hampsthwaite Head is spectacular property located near the village of Hampsthwaite (£2,800pcm, contact Hopkinsons - 01423 202424).

And in his weekly feature, property editor John Grainger examines the appeal of homes with their own swimming pool.

So if you’re looking for a new home to buy or rent, pick up your copy of the acclaimed Harrogate Advertiser series property guide, free inside this week’s edition. It’s the perfect place to start.