Slideshow: Harrogate properties of the week

Impressive detached family homes are the theme of the houses featured in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

The Spinney, Goldsborough is a charming, deceptively spacious and enviably situated detached family home (£665,000, on sale with Beadnall Copley - contact 01423 503500).

Riverside Walk, Boston Spa is a recently built five-bedroom semi-detached house with access to walks along the River Wharfe (£495,000, on sale with Maxwell Hodgson Estate Agents, Wetherby - contact 01937 589388.

This week’s featured lettings include a newly renovated detached property on Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, which offers superb spacious and newly decorated accommodation (£1,495pcm, contact Feather Smailes Scales LLP - 01423 534187).

Apartment 3, Windsor Lodge, Ripon Road is a ground floor, two double bedroomed town centre luxury apartment located in a sought after residential area (£1,495pcm plus fees, contact Dacre Son & Hartley - 01423 877200).

And in his weekly feature, property editor John Grainger takes a look at several riverside apartments offering the lure of the Ure, Nidd and Wharfe.

