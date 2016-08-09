Riverside apartments offering the  lure of the Ure, Nidd and Wharfe

Combining the practicality of compact living with the calm-inducing effects of natural views can be achieved in any number of ways, but one of the best has to be the purchase of a flat with a view of the water.
There can be few perches more satisfying to occupy on a sunny morning than a balcony overlooking a river – complete with breakfast of coffee and croissants for added continental flavour.
Which is no doubt why waterfront apartments are in demand the world over, from Chicago to Shanghai.
In New York, there’s currently a four-bedroom penthouse condominium in Battery Park for sale, which has incredible views of New York Harbour, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island from every room. Yours for a shade under $15m.
In Paris, there’s an third-floor eight-bedroom apartment, complete with with maid’s bedroom and wine cellar (naturellement!), overlooking the Seine, for sale with a €6.9m price-tag.
And closer to home, there are several five-bed flats available overlooking the Thames for sale at between £5m and £6m.
In fact, within the UK prime riverside homes are worth an average of 67 per cent more than their land-facing equivalents – the same premium commanded by prime coastal properties – according to high-end estate agent Knight Frank.
In our area, of course, prices may not be rock-bottom, but neither are they stratospheric. The following are some of the best riverside apartments in the region, and they’re all currently for sale.
Flat 3 Bridge House is a very spacious duplex apartment on the second and third floors of a Grade II period property on Waterside in Knaresborough.
It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms – one with spacious balcony overlooking the River Nidd – large dining kitchen and utility room.
The flat also has the private use of the river frontage and the various sitting areas, as well as a lawned garden area and two allocated off-street parking spaces.
In Wetherby, 10 Riverside on Westgate is a top-level duplex flat in one of the town’s most prominent developments.
It has two en suite bedrooms, living room, dining kitchen, visitors’ toilet and a storage area on the first floor landing that extends almost the full length of the property.
The living room and one of the bedrooms have balconies which provide long-range views over the River Wharfe, the Ings and beyond.
The flat has a video intercom entry system, secure parking, access to communal gardens and full fishing and boating rights on the river.
Finally, 5 Williamson House Apartments is a well-presented ground-floor flat in one of Ripon’s most recognisable buildings, the Grade II-listed former office building of Williamson’s varnish and enamel works, which was built in 1925.
It has two bedrooms – one with a mezzanine bed deck over – a kitchen, bathroom and sitting room. There’s also a video entry system, private parking space adjacent to the apartment, and gated access to a shared boardwalk garden with riverside views.