Riverside apartments offering the  lure of the Ure, Nidd and Wharfe

Combining the practicality of compact living with the calm-inducing effects of natural views can be achieved in any number of ways, but one of the best has to be the purchase of a flat with a view of the water.

There can be few perches more satisfying to occupy on a sunny morning than a balcony overlooking a river – complete with breakfast of coffee and croissants for added continental flavour.

10 Riverside, 65 Westgate, Wetherby - �425,000 with Hunters, 01937 588228.

Which is no doubt why waterfront apartments are in demand the world over, from Chicago to Shanghai.

In New York, there’s currently a four-bedroom penthouse condominium in Battery Park for sale, which has incredible views of New York Harbour, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island from every room. Yours for a shade under $15m.

In Paris, there’s an third-floor eight-bedroom apartment, complete with with maid’s bedroom and wine cellar (naturellement!), overlooking the Seine, for sale with a €6.9m price-tag.

And closer to home, there are several five-bed flats available overlooking the Thames for sale at between £5m and £6m.

5 Williamson House Apartments, Low Skellgate Close, Ripon - �139,950 with Dacre, Son & Hartley, 01765 605151.

In fact, within the UK prime riverside homes are worth an average of 67 per cent more than their land-facing equivalents – the same premium commanded by prime coastal properties – according to high-end estate agent Knight Frank.

In our area, of course, prices may not be rock-bottom, but neither are they stratospheric. The following are some of the best riverside apartments in the region, and they’re all currently for sale.

Flat 3 Bridge House is a very spacious duplex apartment on the second and third floors of a Grade II period property on Waterside in Knaresborough.

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms – one with spacious balcony overlooking the River Nidd – large dining kitchen and utility room.

The flat also has the private use of the river frontage and the various sitting areas, as well as a lawned garden area and two allocated off-street parking spaces.

In Wetherby, 10 Riverside on Westgate is a top-level duplex flat in one of the town’s most prominent developments.

It has two en suite bedrooms, living room, dining kitchen, visitors’ toilet and a storage area on the first floor landing that extends almost the full length of the property.

The living room and one of the bedrooms have balconies which provide long-range views over the River Wharfe, the Ings and beyond.

The flat has a video intercom entry system, secure parking, access to communal gardens and full fishing and boating rights on the river.

Finally, 5 Williamson House Apartments is a well-presented ground-floor flat in one of Ripon’s most recognisable buildings, the Grade II-listed former office building of Williamson’s varnish and enamel works, which was built in 1925.

It has two bedrooms – one with a mezzanine bed deck over – a kitchen, bathroom and sitting room. There’s also a video entry system, private parking space adjacent to the apartment, and gated access to a shared boardwalk garden with riverside views.