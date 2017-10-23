RECIPE: Pennoni regati with roast shallots and pumkin

Put together this tasty pasta dish for a quick midweek dinner.

Serves 4

Prep: 25 mins, cooking: 20 mins

You’ll need:

1 small pumpkin or butternut squash

Olive oil

20 small round shallots

300g pennoni regati or penne pasta

50g pumpkin seeds

1 chilli

6 tablespoons water

Knob of butter

1 sprig of rosemary, chopped

Parmesan cheese

Rocket, for dressing

What to do

Peel and cut the squash into 1 inch cubes or similar sized pieces. Season the squash with salt and pepper. Drizzle over a little olive oil then sauté for 5 minutes in a non-stick hot pan until coloured on the outside.

Peel the shallots and add to the squash in the non-stick pan. When they are both cooked remove from the pan and set aside on a plate lined with kitchen paper.

Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling salted water. When cooked drain.

Toast the pumpkin seeds in the oven at 180°c for 5 minutes.

Add a quarter of the cooked squash with the chilli and the water to the same pan as the shallots were in and cook a little bit more until it almost starts to break down.

Add a knob of butter as this will form the sauce.

Add the chopped rosemary, mix and then add the cooked squash and the shallots. Then mix in the hot cooked pasta.

Check the seasoning and serve in hot bowls.

Grate or shave over the parmesan. Finish with fresh rocket leaves and a little olive oil.