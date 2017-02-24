Valley route offers great countryside views

The finale includes walking along the reservoir side path.

This walk in the Lower Washburn Valley starts at Lindley Wood Reservoir, only five miles from Leeds Bradford Airport on the northern edge of both cities.

The route

Begin from Lindley Wood Reservoir and after taking in the scenery at the bridge head north west following the River Washburn upstream. This path takes you along Norwood Bottom.

Follow a lovely scenic course to Dob Park Packhorse Bridge.

The next section is from the packhorse bridge to where Timble Gill Beck flows into the Washburn.

On reaching Folly Hall Wood, walk through it to Folly Hall. Continue up the track to Sword Point and the Norwood Edge metalled road.

Walk up to a hairpin bend in the road from where there are brilliant views of both the Washburn Valley and Blubberhouses Moor.

The next part of the walk tracks along the side of Norwood Edge and the Norwood Edge Plantation. While doing so, look out north to the moors and down to Swinsty and Fewston Reservoirs. You can also spot the white globes of Menwith Hill.

Walk deep into Top Norwood Edge Plantation. After a dark 10 minutes in the dense wood, you emerge into the light and walk along a track south east to Prospect House Farm and then on a firm path and road towards Lindley Wood Reservoir.

Look towards Weston and Clifton Moors and also to Otley Chevin.

The finale is a lovely descent over rolling pasture fields towards the hamlet of Lindley.

Continue down to Lindley and enjoy a woodland walk through Lindley Wood.