Magnificent mosaics line route of Crackpot Trail

This enjoyable trail around part of Dallowgill is illuminated with 22 mosaics depicting local scenes and flora and fauna which might be encountered along the route.

The trail was created as part of a community project to celebrate the designation of Nidderdale as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The mosaics were made in 1997 by “The Crackpots” from Kirkby Malzeard.

The route

The most convenient place to start is the parking area on the moor above Tom Corner that has been provided by the Dallowgill Estate (Mosaic 22: Roman Soldier).

Walk back to Tom Corner (Mosaic 1: Sheep) and continue down the road taking the moorland track just before the wall on the left (Mosaic 2: Red Grouse). Follow the track down to the ‘sheep wash’ pen, cross the ford (Mosaic 3: Dragonfly) and head uphill to a gate in the wall. (Mosaic 4: Adder). Turn right through the gate and proceed along the walled lane into the hamlet of Carlesmoor. Carry on past the Potato House (Mosaic 5) continuing along the lane, noticing an aqueduct down to your right (and on the left, Mosaic 6: Sighting Tower), until you reach a tarmac road (Mosaic 7: Wild Rose) and then turn left.

A few metres up the hill, take the narrow Drift Lane (Mosaic 8: Greater Spotted Woodpecker). Continue along the lane, cross the footbridge and bear left through the gate uphill to the next gate (Mosaic 9: Fresian Cow).

Bear left through the gate downhill to where the track turns right (Mosaic 10: Flag Iris and Tadpoles). Take this lane and continue, crossing the stream by the footbridge (Mosaic 11: Brown Trout).

Carry on up the track to meet with the tarmac drive at a corner, with a farm on the left. Continue up the tarmac drive to the junction of Dallowgill Road, (Mosaic 12: Leaves) where you go straight ahead to a T-junction. Mosaic 13: Curlew is to be found on your right before the road. Turn right and continue along the road to the site of the Drovers Inn (sadly destroyed by fire in 2013) (Mosaic 14: Boots and Beer).

Take care on the narrow road as you walk to Dallow Lane, on the right after the farm buildings (Mosaic 15: Bluebells). Continue on to the hamlet of Dallow, taking in good views across to the Greygarth Monument, and through the gate at the end. Following the track with the woods on your right you reach a right hand bend (Mosaic 16: Fungi), go through the gate that takes you downhill through the woods. Stay on the track that bends down to a footbridge, cross and continue round to the right (Mosaic 17: Deer) ignoring the track to your left and later some double forestry gates. Take the steep track uphill to your right and cross the stile near the gate into a field on your left (Mosaic 18: Rabbits). Cross the field diagonally making for a gate in the bottom left hand corner, which leads into beautiful old oak woods that are carpeted in bluebells in May (Mosaic 19: Barn Owl). The track through the woods can be rather overgrown with nettles and brambles but, keeping near the wall on the right, you’ll soon emerge through a small gate into the fields.

With the wall on your left you soon reach Bents House (Mosaic 20) where you go through a small red gate next to the buttressed barn.

Head towards the next buildings, “Pete’s Place” on your left, go left through the gate in the new planting then right through another gate into a field. Keep the wall on your left and cross the stepping stones to the next gate, then cross the next field diagonally to a gate in the right hand corner.

With the wall now on your right, keep to the left of a small barn and you eventually meet a lane. Turn right here (Mosaic 21: Pheasant) and follow the sunken lane uphill bearing right past a derelict building – it can be a little overgrown with gorse bushes. At the top of the hill go through a gate and you will finally emerge onto the moor – to enjoy a view which is breathtaking. From here you can see the gravelled parking area where you started the walk off to your right.