Explore beautiful area on reservoir route

This week, the Advertiser launches a new series of walks around reservoirs in the Harrogate District and surrounding area, in partnership with Yorkshire Water.

We begin with a four-mile stroll around Scar House Reservoir and Angram Reservoir.

Situated at the head of Nidderdale, north of Pateley Bridge, this often wild yet beautiful area can be explored using the circular route of Scar House Reservoir.

Or for the more adventurous, it can be extended to include a more challenging walk around Angram Reservoir.

Both routes include a mixture of tarmac roads, rough tracks and moorland paths with stiles, steps and steep climbs. Boots are recommended and appropriate clothing should be worn as the weather can change quite quickly.

The walk is four miles long but there is an option to extend it to 6.2 miles.

To access the route, park in the Yorkshire Water car park near the end of Scar House Dam. This is reached in 3.75 miles by taking the private tarmac access road from the Lofthouse to Middlesmoor Road approximately 100m on the right after Lofthouse village.

As this walk includes some rought terrain and steeper gradients, it is unsuitable for young children and the elderly.

For a downloadable map of the route, visit www.yorkshirewater.com/walks.