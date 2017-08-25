This week sees the second installment of our new series of walks set around the reservoirs of the district and surrounding areas, in partnership with Yorkshire Water.

This route around Swinsty Reservoir, near Fewston, off the A59 Harrogate/Skipton Road at Blubberhouses. nestles in the stunning Washburn Valley and provides breathtaking views across the water and the surrounding landscape, especially from the embankment near the River Washburn or various rest points dotted along the walk.

The walk is three miles long and a podcast is available to accompany the route.

The route can be accessed from Yorkshire Water’s Swinsty Moor car park at the southern end of the Fewston Reservoir embankment.

Please note that there is a 2.2m height barrier.

You can download a map of the route at yorkshirewater.com/walks.

