Hats off to a new venture for Wetherby shop

A Tadcaster hat shop will be showcasing its first collection of headwear next week.

The Simply Devine hat shop in Tadcaster will be exhibiting at Moda 2017 at the NEC in Birmingham -one of the largest wholesale fashion events in the country - as they launch their first collection of headwear to the wholesale market from Sunday 6 to Tuesday 8 August.

Simply Devine, owned by Liz Devine-Wright, has been retailing since the shop opened 13 years ago, but Liz has now designed her own new range of hats which she will be showing to the trade for the Spring /Summer 2018 season.

Previously, the hats in the shop had been sourced from contemporary British stockists, but as the business expands, Simply Devine will now be showcasing their own designs which they will sell wholesale to other boutiques and specialist boutiques.

“This is a new venture for us – and not without some risks;” said Liz “But we want to expand the business and improve profitability, so it is the next logical step to take.”

“We are a small destination specialist hat shop, and although we do send our hats to all corners of the globe through online ordering, and will continue to do so, we wanted to create a higher profile for our product.

“We have had a fabulous summer season and Royal Ascot this year was exceptionally busy for us – we gave a sneak preview of our most glamorous hats and hatinators while we were there and the positive comments were amazing!

“Years in the business have also given us an insight into what our customers want and how much they are willing to pay for a special occasion.”

Liz has designed a range of more than 60 hats in a wide choice of colours to suit next year’s fashion palette.

Liz already supplies pashmina shawls to the trade, and which she will once again have available at the exhibition. Orders taken at the show will be delivered at the beginning of the year in time for the Spring/Summer season 2018.