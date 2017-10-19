Designs on future engineers at museum

This October half term, York-based National Railway Museum’s biggest event Future Engineers returns for a second year, promising a series of free, hands-on activities and shows for the whole family.

Visitors will be challenged to discover their hidden engineer and to find out more about how the railways work with fascinating insights into the world of engineering.

The programme of live shows, demonstrations and events will run for two weeks during October half term (October 21 – November 5) and more than 30,000 people from York and across the region are expected to visit.

This year Future Engineers returns with a new theme: ‘Conquering Forces’ and an exciting line up of fun activities including edu-rapper Jon Chase who will bring his unique blend of science and hip-hop.

The National Railway Museum is open 10am to 6pm, admission and all Future Engineers activities are free, although some activities must be booked in advance. For details of events go to: http://www.nrm.org.uk/future-engineers

Pictured are Future Engineers Amelia Betts, 12, from York and Charlie Hobson, 10, from Leeds at the NRM.