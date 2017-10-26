Blood, bones and spider skins – the things that movers find

When you move into a new home, you never quite know what you might find, and a new survey has revealed that while over half of movers have discovered useful items left by the previous owners, more than one in five have come across ‘creepy’ items that they weren’t expecting.

The study, which was carried out by home interiors specialist Hillarys in time for Halloween, found that 22 per cent of movers had found something ‘odd’ in their new home.

The more disconcerting items left behind included the gravestone of a family dog, a collection of shed tarantula skins, a box full of animal skeletons, a collection of dolls with their eyes removed, and a bundle of photos with the faces scratched out.

Some of the more common disturbing items included the ashes of a pet (3 per cent), ouija boards and black magic items (2 per cent) and soiled or bloody clothes (1 per cent).

In addition, 16 per cent of home-movers said that after moving into their new home they had found odd messages written on the walls underneath paint or wallpaper.

A further 12 per cent found strange stains underneath carpet and flooring, and five per cent found what looked like scratch marks around the home.

By contrast, 58 per cent of movers said they had discovered useful items, such as kitchen utensils (30 per cent), curtains or window blinds (23 per cent), white goods (18 per cent) and furniture (15 per cent).

Tanya Irons, spokesperson for Hillarys, said: “You never truly know what’s happened in a home before you move in. While estate agents have to tell you so much information in accordance with the rules and regulations, they have been known to twist or dial down the truth.

“I’d definitely be weirded out to find some of these items in a home that I came to purchase, but that’s not to say there’s anything creepy or haunted going on – it could just be the previous homeowners looking to play a prank.”